T-Mobile ‘approves’ Galaxy S6 Edge+ Nougat update at last, ‘pushing early’ this week
T-Mobile has been a little slow in spreading the Android Nougat love for older Samsung phones after technically preceding its three major rivals with mid-February Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge 7.0 goodie pack deliveries.
The “Un-carrier’s” Note 5 only got promoted last week, and according to Sr. Product Manager Desmond Smith, aka Gadget Guy @askdes, T-Mobile engineers have finally approved the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus Nougat build as well.
This “should start pushing” any moment now, although Magenta is already behind Verizon, AT&T and Sprint when it comes to supporting owners of Samsung’s dual-curved fall 2015 phablet. Worse yet, Des has nothing specific to share on the operator’s Nougat optimizations for the original Galaxy S6 (or the S6 Edge, presumably), merely replying to an impatient user on Twitter that folks in charge with those things are “working on it.”
Meanwhile, Sprint and Verizon have also started sending official Android 7.0 updates to the two spring 2015 hero phones over-the-air. But hey, at least they’ll all roll out before version O launches on Google’s next-gen Pixels in a few months. Hopefully.