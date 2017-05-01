Prepaid Galaxy S8 gets around for MetroPCS, Boost, Virgin

Sprint prepaid brands Virgin Mobile and Boost Mobile are both now selling the Galaxy S8 for $649.99, providing customers with a $100 subsidy. MetroPCS, owned by T-Mobile, has the Galaxy S8 for $729.

That said, they’ll have to chuck in the full cost of the phone upfront. As is the norm for prepaid, there is no financing available from the carriers. The typical lower-income profile with poorer credit may find this untenable, but a straight-up $100 discount definitely gives this offer a more worthwhile edge — though, you might want to watch out for network coverage if you’re coming in fresh.

There are no known plans for the carriers to bring in the even-more-expensive Galaxy S8+. The three did carry the Galaxy S7 but not the Galaxy S7 edge last year.

Click through for links to MetroPCS, Boost and Virgin offer pages.