Nexus and Pixel images for May are out
This month’s security patches are out for Google’s Nexus and Pixel devices and the Nexus devices from late 2014 are back in the mix.
For the Nexus 5X, 6P, Player, Pixel, Pixel XL and Pixel C, the update builds on top of the recent Android 7.1.2 upgrade. The Nexus 6 and both Wi-Fi and LTE versions of the Nexus 9 are based on the Android 7.1.1 update.
|Build
|Intended devices
|N2G47O
|Pixel / Pixel XL / Pixel C / Nexus 5X / Nexus 6P
|N2G47R
|Nexus Player
|N2G47T
|Pixel for Deutsche Telekom / Pixel XL for Deutsche Telekom
|NHG47L
|Pixel for Verizon / Pixel XL for Verizon
|N6F27C
|Nexus 6
|N4F27B
|Nexus 9 Wi-Fi / Nexus 9 LTE
You can get the appropriate factory image to flash or install an OTA image. You could also just wait for the actual OTA to hit your device.
A major Mediaserver vulnerability was patched along with six other holes listed as “critical” priority in the May 1 level. Read the full security bulletin here.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%