Nexus and Pixel images for May are out

This month’s security patches are out for Google’s Nexus and Pixel devices and the Nexus devices from late 2014 are back in the mix.

For the Nexus 5X, 6P, Player, Pixel, Pixel XL and Pixel C, the update builds on top of the recent Android 7.1.2 upgrade. The Nexus 6 and both Wi-Fi and LTE versions of the Nexus 9 are based on the Android 7.1.1 update.

BuildIntended devices
N2G47OPixel / Pixel XL / Pixel C / Nexus 5X / Nexus 6P
N2G47RNexus Player
N2G47TPixel for Deutsche Telekom / Pixel XL for Deutsche Telekom
NHG47LPixel for Verizon / Pixel XL for Verizon
N6F27CNexus 6
N4F27BNexus 9 Wi-Fi / Nexus 9 LTE

You can get the appropriate factory image to flash or install an OTA image. You could also just wait for the actual OTA to hit your device.

A major Mediaserver vulnerability was patched along with six other holes listed as “critical” priority in the May 1 level. Read the full security bulletin here.

