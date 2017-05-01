In its constant efforts to remind us that language is alive and dictionaries are cool and you should buy one, published Merriam-Webster decided to update its usage examples in its definition of the word “sheeple“.

The term, which was used as far back as 1945, characterizes “people who are docile, compliant, or easily influenced” like sheep led by a shepherd. The second and newer of two examples comes from CNN’s Doug Criss and his write-up of the Smart Battery Case, made for the iPhone 6s.

Apple’s debuted a battery case for the juice-sucking iPhone—an ungainly lumpy case the sheeple will happily shell out $99 for.

We’ve tried sourcing the original article, but either CNN isn’t making it readily available or it’s just gone. But you can harass and congratulate @CNNDoug on Twitter.