Not completely sold on HTC’s “squeezable” Samsung Galaxy S8 challenger by way of cute but vague pre-release teasers or partial reveals of specifications? Here’s an almost complete list of features to further build hype and excitement, including everything from a 5.5-inch Quad HD display to Snapdragon 835 processing power.

Yes, we’re even more certain now that the ill-timed U Ultra will be made obsolete by this HTC U 11, formerly known under the Ocean codename, less than six months after the 5.7-incher’s formal announcement.

A legit-looking leaked promotional image shows the next-gen SD835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, although you have to figure there will also be U 11 variants packing “just” 4 gigs of the good stuff, alongside 64 rather than the 128GB internal storage space listed today.

As previously speculated, the 12MP rear and 16MP front-facing cameras appear set for incremental upgrades of sorts, sporting UltraPixel 3 technology and f/1.7 aperture, as well as f/2.0 respectively. You’ll be happy to hear the new flagship is indeed protected against spills, thanks to IP57 certification, with a number of U Ultra-borrowed sound goodies also in tow.

There’s BoomSound, Hi-Res Audio, 3D Audio recording, not to mention the Taiwanese OEM’s unique Usonic tech for “adaptive earphones.” Last but not least, 4G LTE, NFC, fingerprint recognition, dual nano SIM, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac support are all included. Still no confirmation of battery capacity, so we’re left expecting around 3000mAh. And no, the headphone jack is likely not making a comeback. Will HTC nonetheless rebound?