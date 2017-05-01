Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about T-Mobile’s secret smartphone plans. Then we discuss what Amazon might be doing with Alexa to make it even more natural than it is. Samsung is next as the company has finally enabled Bixby in Korea, and is fixing problems in other markets. Google is next as we hear that it is already testing the future Pixel 2. We end today’s show talking about the HTC U 11, and the monster specs it might include.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– T-Mobile ODM device rumored to be paired with lifetime warranty

– Becoming “Her”: Alexa to gain breathing, whispering, bleeping

– Samsung rolls out Bixby voice support in Korea, Galaxy S8 red tint fix worldwide

– Google devs physically testing Walleye Pixel 2

– HTC U 11 specs and features leaked (almost) in full, SD835, 6GB RAM and everything

