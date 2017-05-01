Google Home discounted by $15 while supplies last

While you may have seen the Google Home for cheaper, if you’re just now starting to turn towards buying a smart speaker, you do have some impetus to do so right now.

The Google Store, Best Buy and Verizon are all offering the Google Assistant-enabled… well, can we call it a vase? Anyways, it’s currently $15 off, now priced at $114 (or $114.99 at Verizon) while supplies allow. You’ve got options to get your Google Home shipped or you can pick it up yourself with these options.

12 percent is nowhere near 23 percent, but we’ve got a good thing still going here.