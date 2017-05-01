Google devs physically testing Walleye Pixel 2

Word is that the original Pixel phone was created in the wake of Google blowing up 2016’s Nexus project, leaving only nine months between the company and HTC to design, produce and ship the devices. Meanwhile, rumors for three upcoming Pixel devices say that HTC gets the contract once again, but one thing is for sure: Google has more time to think this project through.

Google’s hardware chief, Rick Osterloh, has committed on the record to keeping this train on a tick-tock track, which would line up another hardware release this October. That makes this discovery, first picked up by SlashGear, very reassuring for the qualitative fate of the Pixel 2.

A Google developer has noted in the Android Open Source Project gerrit that he obtained a “walleye” device for testing a toggle. The “walleye” is one of three fishy codenames for the next generation of Pixel devices and would seemingly refer to the smallest one. The other two are “muskie” and “taimen”.

There’s no sense of how far along that device has gotten in its process, but the good news is that Google has some R&D breathing room — it didn’t just decide to start thinking about the next Pixels.

But the major hope is that with this time, we’re able to see more quality assurance to keep all the naughty build imperfections out of the way, work out any further hardware bugs that might pop up and that we see more units produced so that people can actually buy the things. You know, like how the first Pixel went through all that.

That said, if Google surprises us all with a hardware launch at the I/O conference (really a software event, but it’s had some interesting jackets and failed modular phone atempts…) this month, well, good luck.