Fitbit Flex 2 exploded from “external forces,” claimant protests

Following up on last week’s report that Fitbit was looking into a Wisconsin customer’s complaint about a Flex 2 band exploding, the company has since denied that the device malfunctioned.

A spokesperson sent a statement to WTMJ-TV on Friday that reads in part:

We were greatly concerned by Ms. Mitchell’s report and took swift action to understand the situation. Based on our initial investigation, including testing of her device by a leading third-party failure analysis firm, we have concluded that Ms. Mitchell’s Fitbit Flex 2 did not malfunction. The testing shows that external forces caused the damage to the device. We have not received any other complaints of this nature and we want to assure our customers that they can continue to enjoy their Flex 2 and all Fitbit products with confidence […]

The owner of that band, Dina Mitchell of Milwaukee, was far from pleased to hear the findings.

“I hung up the phone after talking to them,” Mitchell said. “I just sat there, and I was just in shock. I just couldn’t even [believe] their response.”

She is currently treating second-degree burns on her left arm, which have left the limb weakened. As far as it has been reported, she is not pursuing legal action.

“I don’t have a dishonest bone in my body, nobody is trying to get over on Fitbit or be dishonest with them,” Mitchell said.

Image: WTMJ-TV