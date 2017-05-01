Benchmark reveals probably ZTE’s first Snapdragon 835 phone, the Nubia Z17
Snapdragon 835 collaborators Qualcomm and Samsung seem to have managed to avert disastrous delays after all, with the Galaxy S8 and S8+ out and about as planned, limited Xiaomi Mi 6 sales also underway in China, likely to be followed by the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and HTC U 11 before long.
Google is working on a potential trio of next-gen Pixel phones with SD835 processing power as well, and then there’s ZTE. Unfortunately, we have no inside information to share on an Axon 7 sequel that’s probably around the corner either way, but a mysterious Nubia NX563J just paid Geekbench a quick pre-release performance-testing visit.
Already running Android 7.1.1 Nougat on the software side of things, the Z11’s presumed follow-up may see daylight in a matter of weeks. With an MSM8998 motherboard, of course, designating an octa-core 2.4/1.9GHz Snapdragon 835 SoC based on 10nm FinFET architecture.
Odds are this won’t be called Nubia Z12 or even Z13, as ZTE’s sub-brand recently took the wraps off a Z17 mini packing Snapdragon 625 juice and 4GB RAM. Apparently, the “normal-sized” ZTE Nubia Z17 will feature 4GB RAM also, at least in a base configuration. Something tells us you’ll be able to bump that up to 6 gigs, and other ultra-high-end specs are definitely in the pipeline too. We just don’t know exactly what they are, where will the Z17 be launched, and for how much.