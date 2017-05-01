Analysts think Apple banks $250 billion

Financial analysts believe that Apple has $250 billion in cash reserves, The Wall Street Journal reports. Suspicions will be denied or confirmed on Tuesday, when the company reports second quarter earnings.

The company wrapped the holidays of 2016 with $246.1 billion. It had about half this amount just four-and-a-half years ago. $250 billion is more than what the market value of both Walmart and Procter & Gamble and eclipses how much the UK and Canadian governments hold in foreign currencies combined.

However, Apple’s cash isn’t really liquid because it’s not all in one place. The hope is that President Donald Trump will cut down on corporate taxes that would take a huge cut out of repatriating that money in the US. From there, it’ll be up to the imagination on where that money might go.