Phones

Analysts think Apple banks $250 billion

Contents
Advertisement

Financial analysts believe that Apple has $250 billion in cash reserves, The Wall Street Journal reports. Suspicions will be denied or confirmed on Tuesday, when the company reports second quarter earnings.

The company wrapped the holidays of 2016 with $246.1 billion. It had about half this amount just four-and-a-half years ago. $250 billion is more than what the market value of both Walmart and Procter & Gamble and eclipses how much the UK and Canadian governments hold in foreign currencies combined.

However, Apple’s cash isn’t really liquid because it’s not all in one place. The hope is that President Donald Trump will cut down on corporate taxes that would take a huge cut out of repatriating that money in the US. From there, it’ll be up to the imagination on where that money might go.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
100%
Hated It
0%
Via
Digital Trends
Source
Wall Street Journal
Posted In
iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Apple, business, earnings, News, US
, , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.