ZTE Axon 7 update B25 bumps SD card storage limit to 256GB
A good 256GB microSD card these days costs anywhere at least $150 and can go up to $300. But if you love your Axon 7 from ZTE, you might want to update it and get it one.
Build B25 brings device support for 256GB cards (up from 128GB). Software-wise, there’s now a “night mode” to ease your eyes, the ability to disable stock apps, tweaks to “Do Not Disturb” and various fixes (including Wi-Fi Calling) and improvements.
The Axon 7 is currently on Android 7.1.1 while the Axon 7 mini is getting 7.1.1 worked on and we should see it in a few weeks. Let’s hope that ZTE keeps up this habit whenever it decides to bring out its next flagship.
