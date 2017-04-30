It’s not as bad as having their batteries immolate themselves to the great charger in the sky, but users of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have had to sacrifice some usability in the wake of random reboot events.

In the Samsung community forums, it was Lazazy that first reported about right after the device was officially available that their Sprint unit has frozen up using certain apps before a restart.

I have had it for about 10 hours now and it has already restarted 7 times while I was using it. It happens when I’m using an app like the camera or Samsung Themes and it doesn’t matter if the phone is charging or not. All of a sudden the app freezes, the screen shuts off, and a few seconds later it restarts.

The problem is not limited to Sprint nor to the US — a Galaxy S8 in the United Arab Emirates has also come down with the issue.

Other users say that apps kept rearranging themselves on the home screen. Any updates, including the one going out that recalibrates the screen’s color balance, have not done anything to remedy the issue. Some have pinned this issue on Samsung’s 128GB microSD card, widely available to those who opted for a direct sales pre-order perk, but other users have reported this issue happening without a card installed.

Samsung has suggested to individuals that they should get replacement units, but even those have been acting all screwy. It has also offered a full refund. But the thread has gone on for a week and there doesn’t seem to be a general response to this issue just yet.

We just hope that the company doesn’t let this issue fester like LG did with its bootlooping phones.