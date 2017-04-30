Benchmark paints HTC U 11 with a Snapdragon 835

At this point, if you don’t know about the HTC Ocean or the HTC 11 or the HTC U or the freaking HTC U 11, here’s something that’ll catch you up.

Even though the Taiwanese manufacturer released a mid-cycle flagship to take advantage of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 while also taking the chance to change up the aesthetic, the HTC U Ultra was not destined to be the lead phone for 2017. The company’s chief told the press that it was always going to be interested in the latest silicon for its phones. Combine that with the constant offage of rumors and leaks and we now believe that the phone, to debut on May 16, will have a Snapdragon 835.

You could consider this benchmark run of the “HTC CBP” running with the Snapdragon 835 (part number MSM8998) as a cherry on top. It’s indicated here with 4GB of RAM.

Geekbench has recorded two runs of this device with single-core scores above 1,900, but a jump in multi-core score from 6,137 to 6,413. In other words, comparable to the Galaxy S8.

Any Snapdragon 835 phone out of HTC sounds like a good idea at this point.