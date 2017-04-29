Wireless service providers have long co-opted the selling of attractive hardware with a service plan. T-Mobile, even though it takes in GSM phones on the fly, is no different. Occasionally, it’ll find some ODM device it’ll really want and promote that as a low-cost alternative for those in upgrade purgatory or on training wheels for this “smart phone” thing.

According to marketing material obtained by Android Authority, the Un-carrier will soon be bringing in an ODM phone priced in the mid-range and packing flagship specifications — sounds like any one of these Android devices. But it seems that a dedicated plan and policy package will adorn the phone — it may include no service commitments and guaranteed warranty and insurance for the life of the device.

We may see a big reveal take place in the third quarter along with some other unmentioned policy points, too. You probably don’t need to keep your eyes peeled as CEO John Legere will just yell into your ears when it’s time.