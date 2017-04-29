How to fix every Galaxy S8 review in numerous, difficult steps | #PNWeekly 250
Yes, we’re on week two of yapping Galaxy S8. But we wanted turn the conversation around to the editors and YouTubers doing the reviews — how did they handle being under the pressure of an embargo? If they weren’t under one and just decided to get shove videos out as fast as possible, how does that forward the mobile tech conversation? And with all the hard work people put into this content, does the pageantry of it all nullify any of the elbow grease?
This week, we chat with a guy that’s had to research a whole bunch of Galaxy S8 reviews, Engadget social media manager Evan Rodgers. Make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the video recorded from 3:10pm Eastern on April 27th (coming soon), or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
April 27, 2017
This week’s episode of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast is made possible by:
We get it. You’re busy. That doesn’t mean you don’t have time to put together interesting meals using high quality ingredients. Blue Apron takes the guesswork out of cooking, delivering the exact amounts of food you need for each recipe.
All ingredients, meats, and vegetables are sourced ethically using sustainable sources. Each week you can customize your menu to fit your particular tastes and dietary restrictions, including vegetarian options. Blue Apron has an extensive collection of recipes, and subscribers won’t encounter the same meal twice over the course of a year, unless requested.
Cooking together can help improve family bonds, and Blue Apron families cook together three times more often. You will love how good it feels, and tastes, to create incredible home cooked meals with Blue Apron, so don’t wait!
Meals are delivered to 99% of the continental United States and it costs are under $10 per serving. Check out this week’s menu and get your first three meals free by going to http://blueapron.com/pocketnow.
The news, now in delivered in three quick minutes, and a little bit of discussion.
- BlackBerry KEYone coming to Canada and the US
- No iPhone 7s, maybe an iPhone 8 Plus?
- The Galaxy Note 7R pops up in an unexpected place
- You should obviously protect your Galaxy S8…
- The Amazon Echo Look: for advertisers to body shame you?
- Fitbit Flex 2 fired up
- What is AT&T’s 5G Evolution? Is it really evolving?
- Google and Yi launch a professional VR camera for $17K
The Galaxy S8 metareview
- Our guest penned a Medium piece and hit some points in a video about tech publications, YouTubers and the constraints around them in making great editorial content.
- FCC chairman Ajit Pai is leading the nation down the road away from net neutrality and Title II rules for ISPs. This is important.
