As Apple claims that Qualcomm and associated entities has withheld over a billion dollars in royalties, it decided to respond in kind. So, what’s Qualcomm’s response on top of that? Hot words and bad news for investors.

The company has issued a revised earnings prospect — going downward, of course — and has unleashed its executive vice president and general counsel, Don Rosenberg, on Infinite Loop:

Apple is improperly interfering with Qualcomm’s long-standing agreements with Qualcomm’s licensees. These license agreements remain valid and enforceable. While Apple has acknowledged that payment is owed for the use of Qualcomm’s valuable intellectual property, it nevertheless continues to interfere with our contracts. Apple has now unilaterally declared the contract terms unacceptable; the same terms that have applied to iPhones and cellular-enabled iPads for a decade. Apple’s continued interference with Qualcomm’s agreements to which Apple is not a party is wrongful and the latest step in Apple’s global attack on Qualcomm. We will continue vigorously to defend our business model, and pursue our right to protect and receive fair value for our technological contributions to the industry.

Average revenue guidance has dropped about 9 percent, with the range going between $4.8 billion and $5.6 billion. That would frame Qualcomm for an annual drop of 7 to 21 percent. Earnings could slip to as low as $0.52 per share, a 46 percent fall.

Apple and the FTC have active litigation against Qualcomm on antitrust grounds. Qualcomm has sued Apple back.