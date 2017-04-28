If you are looking for bluetooth convenience without compromising on sound quality, take a look at these u-Jays Wireless On-Ear Headphones.

Unlike much of the current crop of bluetooth audio offerings, these stylish cans boast a 25-hour battery life. And if they run out of juice? They’ll still work as normal wired headphones with the included removable analog cable. Integrated touch controls allow you to answer phone calls, change tracks, and control volume without ever having to take your phone out.

You can get a pair of these u-Jays Wireless On-Ear Headphones for 5% off retail—only $169.95.