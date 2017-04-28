Phones

The iPhone 8 supercycle hype train gets another carriage

Contents
Advertisement

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty is on it. So are several other analysts from major high street banks. Add one Kulbinder Garcha as another.

CNBC has obtained an investment note from the Credit Suisse analyst that tells investors to buy up on AAPL stock and expect share prices to hit $170 or so. Why? Well, this hype train is all about a “supercycle” hitting the iPhone 8.

“We continue to highlight a degree of pent up demand from iPhone installed base ahead of the major iPhone 8 super cycle as well as continued strong mix shift towards services,” Garcha wrote.

The supercycle is a phenomenon where owners of older iPhones that have been holding out on upgrades will be impressed enough with the iPhone 8 to make the leap. A unit sales bump is expected on the order of anywhere from 5 to 10 percent.

Furthermore, we have further confidence from Garcha that the iPhone 8 will be accompanied by two models with iterative upgrades — a recent rumor out of the blue indicated that Foxconn is making only two advanced iPhone models.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
9to5Mac
Source
CNBC
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, business, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, iPhone 8, News, Rumors, sales
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.