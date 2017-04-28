The iPhone 8 supercycle hype train gets another carriage

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty is on it. So are several other analysts from major high street banks. Add one Kulbinder Garcha as another.

CNBC has obtained an investment note from the Credit Suisse analyst that tells investors to buy up on AAPL stock and expect share prices to hit $170 or so. Why? Well, this hype train is all about a “supercycle” hitting the iPhone 8.

“We continue to highlight a degree of pent up demand from iPhone installed base ahead of the major iPhone 8 super cycle as well as continued strong mix shift towards services,” Garcha wrote.

The supercycle is a phenomenon where owners of older iPhones that have been holding out on upgrades will be impressed enough with the iPhone 8 to make the leap. A unit sales bump is expected on the order of anywhere from 5 to 10 percent.

Furthermore, we have further confidence from Garcha that the iPhone 8 will be accompanied by two models with iterative upgrades — a recent rumor out of the blue indicated that Foxconn is making only two advanced iPhone models.