It’s odd, but despite the international popularity of last year’s low to mid-end Galaxy J smartphone family, Samsung is holding off the launch of 2017 J3, J5 and J7 editions. Meanwhile, more and more US carriers are welcoming a lightly revised Galaxy J3 (2016) variant dubbed J3 Emerge at Sprint and Boost Mobile, Amp Prime 2 for Cricket, and now J3 Prime if you buy it from T-Mobile or MetroPCS.

The nation’s leading “Un-Carrier” and its prepaid daughter operator can cut you a far better deal than AT&T-subsiding Cricket Wireless, at least for a limited time. Metro charges a measly $69 after “all offers”, whereas T-Mo applies a $75 “instant discount” to the handheld’s full retail price of $150 with its very own prepaid plans.

On postpaid service, the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime costs $150 outright with Magenta, or $6 upfront and 24 monthly installments of $6 each.

So, what’s the 5-incher’s correct valuation? Probably not $150, considering what you can get from rival OEMs these days, and how the J3 Prime only features 1.5GB RAM, 2600mAh battery capacity, a 5MP autofocus rear-facing camera, and 2MP selfie shooter.

The compact display of course sports 1280 x 720, aka HD, resolution, with a mystery quad-core 1.4GHz processor (Snapdragon 425?) under the hood, alongside 16GB native storage space, 4G LTE connectivity, and microSD support. Last but certainly not least, the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime runs Android 7.0 Nougat on the software side of things, which may well be its strongest suit and key selling point.