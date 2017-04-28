Remember when it felt like the “jet black” iPhone 7 was harder to come by than uncut diamonds, pure gold or one of those limited edition 6GB RAM Galaxy S8+ monsters? As it turns out, there’s something about the dark and mysterious color that makes not only fans of the world’s second most popular mobile OS go absolutely berserk with enthusiasm.

The recently unveiled Midnight Black OnePlus 3T generated a similar reaction from an arguably much smaller user base, needing roughly a month to sell out almost everywhere. The company’s own co-founder, Carl Pei, was kind enough to direct us to the only two regional e-stores that you can find the handsome Android phone in, namely UK and Hong Kong.

But he warns that prospective buyers in the two markets should hurry and get their orders in ASAP, as the “new” OnePlus 3T is expected to “run out in the next couple of days” around those parts as well.

On British shores, the charcoal 128GB handset costs £439 ($567), while over in Hong Kong, you’re asked to cough up HK$3,788, or USD 488. At the time of writing, the shipping deadline is set at a perfectly acceptable 5 days, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there are many units up for grabs. No word on restocks either, and with the OnePlus 5 reportedly around the corner, anything’s possible. Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.