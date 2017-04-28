Phones

LG G6 mini looks to be even more compact than its big sibling

Even with the Galaxy S8 out there, the LG G6 is still a worthwhile device to handle and play with, entirely disregarding what you think about specifications. And if you’re really not worried about specs and just want a snazzy phone you can hold comfortably in your hand, maybe you should wait for the LG G6 mini.

TechnoBuffalo has obtained one piece of information about the LG G6 mini (market name to be determined) and it’s that the FullVision Display size will go from the G6’s 5.7 inches to 5.4 inches at the same 2:1 aspect ratio. Previous G-series mini variations have traded in flagship-grade specs for mid-range ones, but we don’t have details on those nor do we have a hint of where it will be available.

The last real reduced-size flagship we’ve seen from LG was the LG G4c. But at least the chaebol will likely be the only one to offer a mini flagship against Samsung and Apple this year.

