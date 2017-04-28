Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for the LG G6. Then we discuss how the IDC claims that Huawei, Oppo and Vivo are the companies with most growth. Apple follows as we learn that we might get a Siri speaker very soon. The iPhone 8 is next as we learn that analysts are recommending investors to get some Apple Stock. We end today’s show talking about the HTC U 11 taser that tells us it has squeezed brilliance.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Still in the market for an unlocked LG G6? B&H throws in Watch Style at $650 grand total

– IDC considers Huawei, OPPO and Vivo ‘largest catalysts’ for Q1 smartphone market growth

– Apple’s Siri-powered Echo rival could break cover at WWDC with iOS and Beats technology

– The iPhone 8 supercycle hype train gets another carriage

– Squeezable HTC U 11 flagship phone gets cute new video teaser for May 16 launch

T-shirts provided by RIPT. Get your own here, and get 10% off using coupon code: POCKETNOWDAILY