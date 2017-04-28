Clove takes first crack at Nokia 6, 5, 3, 3310 with pricing and availability
Clove Technology out of the UK has not only been keeping watch of the BlackBerry KEYone coming in later than everyone’s been expecting, but it’s also tracking the late arrivals of the latest Nokia phones.
We already know what the story has been with the Nokia 3310 revival in Europe — it’s coming in hotter and pricier than promised. Same thing here. The GSM candybar will cost £59.99 with VAT and first shipments will come mid-June.
The MediaTek-powered Nokia 3 is the “entriest” of entry-level smartphones that HMD Global brought about, but it has Android Nougat and a guarantee for more, pure updates. It’ll cost £149.99. Upping the game to a Snapdragon 430, the Nokia 5 comes to bat with Android 7.1.1 and a full HD screen, costing £189.99. Both phones are due out June 30, the end of the second quarter.
At the top end is the Nokia 6. China has seen the device’s first big software update doing small wonders, so if there’s a track record you’d most want to follow of the three, it’s this one. There’s a decent camera or two, the most RAM possible at 3GB and Dolby Atmos-enhanced sound. The Nokia 6’s first availability window remains vague at just “June” and it’s tagged at £229.99.