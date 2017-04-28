Bang & Olufsen’s trendy consumer outfit B&O PLAY has a new Bluetooth speaker out. It costs $169 and it is not the size of a choice expletive.

That said, how well the Beoplay P2 fits into your pocket will depend on how thick you and your pockets are — the XY dimensions are fairly comparable to a wide phablet, but the Z-spec at 28mm is quadruple the typical thickness of your iPhone.

But for the size, the speaker delivers power with a woofer and a tweeter, both rated at 15W with peak performance of 50W. And there’s a wealthy mixture of materials with a polymer and aluminium base and leather and rubber for certain accents. And the slab is marketed to be splash- and water-resistant, too, though we don’t have any official ratings.

You can plug in a USB-C microphone or use the in-built omnidirectional mic for access to Siri and Google. It takes two hours to charge up the 2,200mAh battery, said to last for up to 10 hours at moderate volume. We’re still in Bluetooth 4.2 territory, but you can customize gesture controls with the Beoplay app and tap and shake the speaker to pause, play or skip.

The Beoplay P2 comes in white, black and blue colors and is available right now at the source link. B&O Play has two other pocketable speakers, but with the A1 priced at $249 and the A2 Active at $399, this is your new most affordable option right now.