Acer has launched a few fitness-oriented wearable devices before, mainly in emerging EMEA markets, but none as elegant and feature-packed as the Leap Ware smartwatch unveiled yesterday ahead of a July commercial rollout in North America.

Technically, this still falls in the “smart fitness watch” category rather than taking on high-end Android Wear 2.0 gadgets, with no mention of an operating system per se, total reliability on compatible Android and iOS smartphones for calling and texting notifications, and a bunch of built-in sensors motivating users to “adopt a healthy, active lifestyle.”

You get feedback on heart rate, stamina, stress/fatigue, and even UV exposure, thanks primarily to a dedicated MediaTek MT2511 bio-sensing chip paired with the company’s power-efficient MT2523 processor. These should help you squeeze a remarkable three to five days of life out of the Leap Ware’s battery, despite a relatively slim profile.

Now, this thing is no supermodel rival for the likes of the LG Watch Style or original Huawei Watch, but its “modern” design is comprised of a “polished stainless steel circular frame”, scratch-resistant display and easily swappable rubber bands.

The Acer Leap Ware is also protected against “unexpected torrential downpour” with an IPX7 water rating, and includes a built-in LED light to keep you safe while jogging at night. Priced at $139 stateside, it’s headed for EMEA as well in Q3 starting at €139, and Taiwan in August for NT$4,990. Hopefully, Acer will follow Huawei’s regular Fit-discounting suit.