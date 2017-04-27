If you’re looking to up your digital skills and pad that resume, you might want to head to the nearest Apple Store. The tech giant announced that all 495 locations will offer more than 60 educational programs for creative skills, coming under the banner of “Today at Apple”.

The goal for Apple is to build “a modern-day town square” with lessons on handling A/V, coding, aesthetics and other topics taught by store staffers, “and in select cities world-class artists, photographers and musicians”.

Certain subpopulations will be attracted with events like Teacher Tuesday, a Kids Hour on the weekends and a Business Circuits program for small business owners. The company’s tent also covers performances, art walks and lessons for beginners and professionals.

“Today at Apple” begins in May.