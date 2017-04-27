Samsung Pay passed an important milestone last month, as the digital wallet solution’s unique Magnetic Secure Transmission technology allowed it to make a proper, wide-scale debut in the key, NFC-rejecting Indian market.

But there are still large, affluent countries, with strong high-end smartphone user bases, opposing the Galaxy and Gear-compatible mobile payment app’s rapid expansion. Most notably, Canada and the UK, where arch-rival service Apple Pay has extensively launched years ago.

Meanwhile, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates are perhaps not as important territories on the surface, but it’s relevant to note Samsung has managed to officially plant a flag in both regions. The chaebol’s proprietary contactless payment service also enters “early access” in Hong Kong and Switzerland, two of Apple Pay’s more recent world tour stops.

This brings the top contenders’ global tallies closer than ever, at 14 and 15 markets respectively, with Samsung Pay rumored or outright confirmed to head for Taiwan, UK, Poland, Indonesia, Netherlands, Italy and Mexico sooner or later.

It’s worth highlighting that Sweden and the UAE are the app’s debut countries in the Nordics and the Middle East respectively, while the Gear S3 smartwatch now supports wrist payments in Russia, Sweden and the UAE alongside the US, Singapore and Australia. Don’t forget about the newly added, Galaxy S8-exclusive iris authentication method either, although Samsung reportedly needs a few more years to also support face authorization in safety.