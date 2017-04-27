There’s no more room for confusion when talking Lenovo’s four upcoming low-end, low-cost Moto-branded Android smartphones, as another trusted source helps fill in the E4 and E4 Plus blanks after the C and C Plus also leaked in full a couple of weeks back.

Rendered as prettier handsets than the entry-level Moto C/C Plus duo, but not quite as sleek and premium-looking as the mid-range G5 and G5 Plus, the Moto E4 and E4 Plus will predictably squeeze right between the two pairs in terms of specifications as well.

No wonder last year’s G4 Play has no direct sequel in the pipeline, with the “regular” E4 reportedly borrowing its 5-inch 720p display, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM (no 1 and 8 gig options this time around), 8 and 5MP camera sensors, and even 2800mAh battery.

So, what’s different, aside from a revised, metal-made design? Android 7.1.1 Nougat will apparently be pre-loaded on the €150 or so 5-incher, with added fingerprint recognition also in tow, a quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor replacing G4 Play’s Snapdragon 410 silicon, and a good millimeter shaved off the chunky profile.

At “about” €190, the Moto E4 Plus is ready to bump cell size up to a gargantuan 5000mAh, further enhancing screen real estate to 5.5 inches, rear-facing camera resolution to 13 megapixels, and RAM count to 3GB. You’ll probably be offered only 2 gigs for under €200 though, with the 9.55mm-thick device tipped to weigh in at 198 grams.

It’s not easy to squeeze a monster battery into a featherweight phone, mind you.