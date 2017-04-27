Microsoft is cashing in on a good quarter in a lull for hardware and continued expansion of software.

Overall revenue grew 7.6 percent year over year to $22.09 billion. Revenue derived from product sales remains the biggest driver, but services and other earnings are growing in proportion — the split was 70/30 last year and nearly 60/40 this year. Operating income hopped 5.9 percent to $5.59 billion while net income of $4.8 billion, a 28 percent improvement.

So, what comes under products? Surface devices. Sales revenue dropped 26 percent in a year and acted as the sole earnings depressant of the “More Personal Computing” unit, which included a 4 percent rise in gaming sales, 5 percent gain on OEM revenue and a 6 percent boost in commercial products.

The gap in new Surface devices and Windows phones may partially be to blame, though with Microsoft’s mission to let manufacturers carry what the company started, it’s expected that a let-up was bound to happen.

Productivity was the winner with a 22 percent jump in revenues to $8 billion, mostly from consumer-oriented Office products — incoming cash grew 15 percent. Enterprise Office revenue was up 7 percent. LinkedIn contributed $975 million.

Intelligent Cloud money was up 11 percent to $6.8 billion.