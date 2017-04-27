They say the darkest hour is just before the dawn, and indeed, the worst may finally be behind LG’s long-struggling smartphone business. While the G6 officially started its “global” rollout after this year’s first quarter wrapped up, only launching in Korea and shipping to a number of lucky early US adopters in March, the chaebol’s Mobile Communications division stopped bleeding money all of a sudden.

The “weak” G5 and relatively strong but nichey V20, alongside the company’s respectable low to mid-end Androids, were still unable to post a profit between January and March 2017. Compared to the 467 billion won they lost during Q4 2016 however, this past quarter’s deficit of KRW 200 mil almost feels like a win.

That equates to a measly $176,000, for the record, and with the G6 largely praised by reviewers, as well as welcomed by many prospective buyers as a solid, more affordable Samsung Galaxy S8 alternative, LG can realistically expect to return to net smartphone gains in Q2 following a nightmare period of over two years.

Of course, the Seoul-based electronics giant as a whole can already tout its best financial results in nearly eight years. We’re talking operating Q1 2017 profits of 921.5 billion won ($811 million) all in all, which is nothing compared to arch-rival Samsung’s latest feat, although as far as LG is concerned, it’s up 416.3 and 956.7 billion won year-over-year and quarter-on-quarter respectively. That’s mainly thanks to tremendous growth in the Home Appliance & Air Solution segment, with the Home Entertainment department also a much stronger performer than before.