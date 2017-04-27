Android

iPhone 8 final schematics leaked, Microsoft Cortana speaker & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the launch of the much-anticipated BlackBerry KEYone. Then the talk is about LG and how the company has exceeded its quarter expectations. Samsung then follows as we notice many reasons to celebrate from its quarter results as well. Microsoft then takes the stage with its possible Bluetooth speaker. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 and possible design elements.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
TCL confirms BlackBerry KEYone for US and Canadian carriers, unlocked CDMA version
LG was this close to making money on smartphones in Q1 2017, posting great overall profits
Samsung nearly beats all-time quarterly profit records before even launching the Galaxy S8
Microsoft’s Harman Kardon Invoke smart speaker is likely around the corner, with Spotify and Pandora support

