Google Assistant SDK open for integration into your next hardware project

In this world of bots, Amazon Alexa and complex do-it-yourself projects, Google has decided that it wants its digital assistant to make you a mocktail. Because of course, you wouldn’t want to get drunk off of the power you’ll get handling the Google Assistant SDK, now open for integration into your next hardware project.

Pittsburgh-based robotics lab Deeplocal took a demo run with the kit to kick it into a mocktail mixer that knows what a “sunrise cooler” is and dispenses the right liquids to make the beverage. The project’s on GitHub.

In the meantime, you can grab hold of the SDK yourself and wrangle around what to do with the voice interface on your choice of Pi or other baseboard. Hit the source link for more info.

Hmm, how about a robotic bartender arm with Google Assistant instead?

