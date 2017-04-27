Phones

Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM also selling in Hong Kong from May 25

In addition to launching early access for Samsung Pay in Hong Kong, the chaebol also announced that the Chinese territory would be receiving the coveted Galaxy S8+ SKU. You know, the one that features 6GB of RAM.

Unlike customers in China and Korea, Hongkongers will have the freedom to use the phone on all local carriers… pretty much because they share the same bands (in the case of LTE, it’s 3, 7, 8 and 40). We have a feeling that local electronics chains and eBay hawks will also get in on the action.

Pricing is not confirmed — though with over-$1,000 price tags in Korea, we’d bet on something closer to HK$8,000 — though availability begins May 25.

Via
SamMobile
