Chairman of Foxconn and Trump reportedly meeting

While President Donald Trump aims to wrench NAFTA into his favor, the Nikkei Asian Review reports that he was also to meet with Foxconn chairman Terry Gou today.

The meeting — which Gou apparently sought with help from friend and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son — supposedly has to do with the ensuing auction of Toshiba’s semiconductor unit where Foxconn is reported to be tendering one of the leading offers and is in contention and potential cooperation with other bidders. Sources say that the largest contract electronics maker in the world is not favored to win the Toshiba unit due to its numerous Chinese ties through factories and relationships. That issue along with one related to the Westinghouse Nuclear Company is said to be of national security concerns.

Trump announced his priority to convince Apple into making its “damn computers” in the United States. In January, Foxconn did offer considerations for TV display factory with high levels of automation in the US, but went with a location in southern China in March. Gou blamed government bureaucracy for the diversion.

The Washington Post also reports that the company, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., reneged on a factory in Pennsylvania in 2013, withholding $30 million in investment and 500 new jobs.