The BlackBerry KEYone is finally here! (Video)

BlackBerry KEYone unboxing

2017 has proven to be the year of nostalgia, and there is one particular box we’ve been highly anticipating to receive. The BlackBerry KEYone has finally arrived at the Pocketnow Labs, so it’s time to begin our review coverage.

BlackBerry has just received the push it always deserved after its partnership with TCL, and ever since CES and MWC, we’ve been waiting for the KEYone like there’s no tomorrow.

We’re kicking off our coverage with the usual unboxing, but you already know that we have a lot more coming as we get to know this baby and put it through our usual set of tests. Until then, check out our BlackBerry KEYone unboxing, embedded for your viewing pleasure.

