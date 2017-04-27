BlackBerry

TCL confirms BlackBerry KEYone for US and Canadian carriers, unlocked CDMA version

BlackBerry KEYone

TCL, the maker of the BlackBerry KEYone, has planted sales dates for the device in Canada and the US.

The North kicks things off on May 18 as pre-sales launch at Bell, MTS, Rogers, SaskTel and TELUS Business will have the KEYone for $199 on a two-year term. Official sales begin on May 31.

Unlocked device sales will begin in the US on May 31 as well with variants for GSM and CDMA networks. Furthermore, Sprint will be one of the carriers stocking the KEYone sometime this summer.

Sprint reneged on its promise to carry BlackBerry’s first Android smartphone, the PRIV. The last device that the Now Network had from Waterloo was the Q10.

