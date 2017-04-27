With 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM, a 5.5-inch 1080p screen, Android 7.0 Nougat available now over-the-air and a 3000mAh battery, the Moto G4 Plus on sale at B&H last month for a special price of $225, Samsung Level U PRO headphones included, was an absolute steal.

But so is a $99.99 16GB Moto G4 Play with 2GB RAM, a 5-inch 720p display, and Nougat update on the horizon. Meanwhile, if you’re willing to spend a little more, but still less than $200, the 16GB Moto G4 Plus configuration also provides decent bang for your buck in “limited supply” at the same aforementioned retailer.

B&H Photo Video currently sells this entry-level XT1644 model for $159.99, down from its $229.99 MSRP, complete with both GSM and CDMA support. Basically, you’re free to activate the mid-ranger at any carrier nationwide, and you should have no problem hitting 4G LTE connectivity speeds.

You can also choose from white and black flavors, and in either case, you’re offered a standard one-year warranty, free shipping, and $0 tax outside NY and NJ. No longer officially available through Amazon or Best Buy, the phone costs a whopping $250 and up from Motorola’s US e-store, featuring a Snapdragon 617 processor, 2GB RAM, microSD card slot, 5.5-inch Full HD panel, fingerprint reader, 16/5MP cameras, and 3000mAh battery. Not too shabby at 160 bucks, eh?