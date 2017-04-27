In case you didn’t know, or never cared enough to wonder, the name of one of the most popular unlocked smartphone vendors stateside actually stands for “Bold Like US” rather than having any connection with the color blue.

Indeed, it’s pretty bold of Miami-based BLU Products to revive the ultra-low-cost R1 HD after the whole spyware debacle, as well as continue the series today with a larger, slightly pricier R1 Plus. The 5.5-incher is available “only at Best Buy” in a 2GB RAM/16GB ROM configuration, while Amazon sells a variant accommodating 3 gigs of random-access memory and 32 of digital content internally.

The price difference is almost negligible, so unless you have a specific gripe with BLU’s traditional e-tail partner, we highly recommend spending the extra $20 on Amazon’s considerably better $160 phone.

Whichever version you’ll end up purchasing, the BLU R1 Plus offers a 5.5-inch HD screen, fairly impressive 4000mAh battery, but mediocre-sounding quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor and disappointing Android 6.0 Marshmallow software.

The rest of the specs are probably in line with your $140 – $160 expectations, including 13 and 5MP cameras, dual SIM support and 4G LTE connectivity for GSM carriers. No fingerprint recognition, but if it makes you feel any better, the handset looks surprisingly “premium”, curved glass touch panel, metal frame and “aircraft grade” aluminum battery cover in tow.