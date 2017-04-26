Phones

Japan-based Trinity seeks international crowdfunding for Android-powered NuAns NEO Reloaded

Forget “normal” pre-orders and May shipping, as the international NuAns NEO Reloaded with Android 7.1 Nougat follows in the crowdfunding footsteps of its Windows 10 Mobile-powered predecessor. Only this time, Japan-based manufacturer Trinity pursues a humbler, more easily attainable goal of $370,000 on Indiegogo rather than Kickstarter.

The problem is even super-early backers are promised distant September 2017 delivery of their “pre-orders.” By then, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 5.2-inch Full HD display, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage space, 13/8MP cameras, 3450mAh battery, IP54 rating, fingerprint recognition and USB Type-C port may no longer be worth $250, let alone the $360 asked of “super early bird” adopters for a Core system and either a Twotone or Flip cover.

You can also get a standard NuAns NEO [Reloaded] design with no swanky covers or cases at $355 for a limited time, while if you don’t hurry, you might end up having to pay a steeper $380 or even $405 for the highly customizable Android phone, your choice of a Twotone or Flip accessory included.

Remember, there are 600+ cover combinations allowing you to truly personalize the look, color, material and texture of the second-gen NEO’s back panel, as well as a line of “unconventional” Flip lids with a bunch of card slots, hands-free stand capabilities and automatic switching between on and sleep modes. But is that enough to secure your financial support?

Indiegogo
Indiegogo
