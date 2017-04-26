Two weeks after AT&T announced it was seeking an acquisition of spectrum holdings company Straight Path Communications, the company announced that its board of directors are looking at an unsolicited “superior proposal” from an unnamed company.

AT&T’s original offer to pay $95.63 per share of STRP — a valuation of $1.6 billion on 11.7 million shares — has been eclipsed by an offer of $104.64 per share, or $1.8 billion. Straight Path has notified the named telco that it has five business days to work out a better deal, a term stipulated under a merger agreement.

Market chatter has pinned this move on Verizon as there were signs and sources telling of it last week. Straight Path stock rocketed up 16 percent today to $128.96. On April 7, when AT&T disclosed its pursuit of the company after hours, the share price settled around $35. On April 10, STRP opened near $90 and has been climbing ever since.

Straight Path owns valuable 28GHz and 39GHz licenses across the nation that is being characterized as virile for 5G network deployment.