It should have become clear by now for smartphone and even PC users that emojis are more than a passing fad. They’re here to stay, expand in scope, diversity and, well, weirdness, possibly evolving into the “universal visual language of the future.”

That’s no joking matter for Samsung, mind you, which claims the aforementioned description of the increasingly popular smiley-based communication system’s potential comes straight from socio-semiotic specialists and researchers.

In collaboration with Italian speech therapists and neuroscience experts, the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer has been working on an emoji-based chat app dubbed Wemogee that’s now available to download for free from Google’s Play Store, as well as coming soon to iOS devices.

Aimed at basically giving back the gift of everyday human interaction to over 3 million people worldwide unable to talk, read or write, Wemogee translates simple text into logical sequences of emoji and vice versa. Hence, those directly affected by a very complex neurological disorder called aphasia can put their thoughts, basic needs and emotions into 100+ sentence units made up of emoji strings, which the unaffected recipient then views automatically converted to words that make sense.

Wemogee of course also works the other way round, with a set of pre-defined phrases turned into emoji on the fly to restore both channels of aphasia-impacted communication. Talk about putting the power of mobile software innovation to good use.