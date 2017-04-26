Powermat Technologies, a self-described “pioneer in the rapidly emerging wireless charging industry”, just hired the CEO of CompuCom, a “leading technology infrastructure services company”, as its new Chairman of the Board responsible with “growth and strategic expansion as wireless charging enters the mainstream.”

Before you doze off, here’s the unexpectedly juicy part of the Israel-based tech outfit’s otherwise tedious and pompous recruitment announcement. According to recently minted Powermat CEO Elad Dubzinski, Dan Stone’s enlistment was prompted among others by a “recent announcement by Apple that wireless charging will become a standard feature in the next iPhone.”

Wait, what? When did Apple say that? Might Dubzinski refer to Cupertino’s enrollment in the QI-backing Wireless Power Consortium? Perhaps, although it’s also possible a veteran, highly regarded developer of wireless power solutions for consumers, OEMs and public places has access to inside information everyone else can only speculate on.

Granted, Powermat’s skipper was quick to deny his statement relied on any sort of exclusive intel, claiming “it’s all speculation at this point”, and apologizing for misleading iFans. Still, Dubzinski may be trying to save face after carelessly letting the cat out of the bag.

This year’s top-shelf OLED iPhone 8 has long been rumored to adopt inductive charging features after Apple reportedly failed to get long-range, truly wireless technology ready for primetime. It’s even possible the lower-end iPhone 7s and 7s Plus will also support Qi charging, though it’s unclear if any of the next-gen iOS handhelds shall include necessary accessories in the box as standard. That’s where companies like Powermat could come in if Apple gives third-party pads and mats its blessing.