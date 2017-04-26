Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the new Amazon Echo Look, and how we thought this was an April Fool’s joke. Casio follows as its new WSD-F20 is now finally available at its regular steep price. Fitbit follows as we learn that explosions are becoming the common thing for its wearables lately. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus follows, and yes, we didn’t get those numbers wrong. We end today’s show talking about the OnePlus 5 and its initial leaked images.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Amazon Echo Look integrates Alexa into style-oriented camera

– Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20 makes US commercial debut at $500 with Android Wear 2.0

– Even wearables are exploding nowadays, with Fitbit ‘actively investigating’ such an incident

– The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and where’s the iPhone 7s?

– An initial leak(?) at the back of the more expensive OnePlus 5

T-shirts provided by RIPT. Get your own here, and get 10% off using coupon code: POCKETNOWDAILY