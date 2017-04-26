Android

OnePlus 5 leaked image, iPhone 8 Plus rumors & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the new Amazon Echo Look, and how we thought this was an April Fool’s joke. Casio follows as its new WSD-F20 is now finally available at its regular steep price. Fitbit follows as we learn that explosions are becoming the common thing for its wearables lately. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus follows, and yes, we didn’t get those numbers wrong. We end today’s show talking about the OnePlus 5 and its initial leaked images.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Amazon Echo Look integrates Alexa into style-oriented camera
Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20 makes US commercial debut at $500 with Android Wear 2.0
Even wearables are exploding nowadays, with Fitbit ‘actively investigating’ such an incident
The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and where’s the iPhone 7s?
An initial leak(?) at the back of the more expensive OnePlus 5

