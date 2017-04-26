Xiaomi isn’t the only promising Chinese smartphone manufacturer reluctant about a “proper” US expansion despite obvious local interest, with 2003-founded Meizu still very much focused on its homeland and a handful of emerging “international” markets.

Following a long line of incredibly affordable mid-range Androids, the Meizu E2 goes on domestic pre-orders today at a starting price of 1,299 Yuan ($188) ahead of an April 29 commercial launch.

While stateside you can’t expect to get much for under two Benjamins, free of carrier obligations and various strings attached, this robust metal-made 5.5-incher provides pretty great bang for your buck yuan.

Namely, octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processing power, at least 3GB RAM, Full HD screen resolution, base 32GB storage, microSD support, and yes, even fast, secure and convenient fingerprint recognition. Now, the relatively large 3400mAh battery is probably not equipped with the company’s groundbreaking Super mCharge technology unveiled at MWC a couple of months back, but it’s still 18W quick charging-capable.

Likewise, the single 13MP rear-facing camera doesn’t sound great at first, nonetheless sporting a state-of-the-art Quad LED flash system. There’s nothing to redeem the pre-installed Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based Flyme OS, we’re afraid, but in unrelated news, the Meizu E2 looks sleek in black, moonlight silver and champagne gold colors, also featuring a respectable 8MP selfie snapper.

Best of all, just 1,600 Yuan ($230 or so) buys you a 4GB RAM/64GB ROM configuration.