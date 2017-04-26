Google employees are getting a new pair of standardized Bluetooth headphones to use while working, Android Police reports.

The headphones were passed into the FCC’s Office of Engineering & Technology for inspection and certification this week. Reports on the headphones picked up as well as speculation as to why Google might be plotting to sell Bluetooth headphones. The drivers on these cans look decent — they also have been in JBL loudspeakers, it seems. Curiously, the headset also lacks a microphone.

Alas, it was an insider that has clarified the situation, providing a picture of a similarly designed pair of headphones. Employees have been using this model for a while, so it’ll be a welcome change of look. Also, maybe they don’t partake in VoIP chats that often or maybe they have standardized external mics nowadays.

It’s their workplace, not ours.