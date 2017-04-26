Cricket Wireless expected to grab ZTE Blade X Max

ZTE is having a busy week with prepaid phones and it just got the teensiest wee bit busier with a leak, courtesy of Android Authority.

Meet the Blade X Max for Cricket Wireless. No, not the Blade MAX 3, that was with US Cellular. And certainly not the MAX XL on Boost Mobile.

Do you ever get the feeling you’re playing around with word salad?

Anyways, you’re probably going to feel very much at home with the phone’s rumored specs if you’re familiar with the ones we just mentioned: a Snapdragon 435 racked with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable with microSD by up to 64GB). There’s that fingerprint sensor at back, too.

The 6-inch full HD screen will be showing off Android Nougat, pictures from a 5-megapixel selfie camera and a 13-megapixel main camera. The 3,400mAh gets support with Quick Charge 2.0 and a USB-C port (because reversible convenience make sense).

We don’t have an idea of when the device will come out, but with its comparables, pricing runs at $199.99 and $129.99. The older Grand X Max 2, available at Cricket, costs $149.99.