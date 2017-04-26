Phones

Cricket Wireless expected to grab ZTE Blade X Max

Contents
Advertisement

ZTE is having a busy week with prepaid phones and it just got the teensiest wee bit busier with a leak, courtesy of Android Authority.

Meet the Blade X Max for Cricket Wireless. No, not the Blade MAX 3, that was with US Cellular. And certainly not the MAX XL on Boost Mobile.

Do you ever get the feeling you’re playing around with word salad?

Anyways, you’re probably going to feel very much at home with the phone’s rumored specs if you’re familiar with the ones we just mentioned: a Snapdragon 435 racked with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable with microSD by up to 64GB). There’s that fingerprint sensor at back, too.

The 6-inch full HD screen will be showing off Android Nougat, pictures from a 5-megapixel selfie camera and a 13-megapixel main camera. The 3,400mAh gets support with Quick Charge 2.0 and a USB-C port (because reversible convenience make sense).

We don’t have an idea of when the device will come out, but with its comparables, pricing runs at $199.99 and $129.99. The older Grand X Max 2, available at Cricket, costs $149.99.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
Android Authority
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 7.0, Android Nougat, AT&T, Blade X Max, Cricket Wireless, Leak, News, Prepaid, Pricing, Renders, ZTE
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.