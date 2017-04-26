AT&T earnings for 1Q17 show that it’s losing out

The United States’s number two carrier, AT&T, isn’t doing as badly as its biggest rival, Verizon, is. But a down quarter is a down quarter.

Operating revenue was logged at $39.4 billion, down 2.9 percent from last year. Operating income slid 3.7 percent to $6.9 billion while net income fell 8 percent to $3.57 billion. Our focus is on AT&T Mobility, raking in $17.2 billion or 4.4 percent less on an annual basis.

Major minus metrics for Mobility include year-on-year slippage in average revenue per user (1.05 percent to $68.81), device upgrade rate (down 1.1 points to 3.9 percent) and branded postpaid adds (a loss of 191,000). Summing up all customer categories, the carrier lost 700,000 subscribers and stood at 134.2 million as of March 31.

Big Orange followed up on the industry bandwagon to unlimited data plans with its own Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Choice offers. In addition to an older plan tied-in as a promotion with subsidiary DirecTV, the offers have helped the company convert an additional 4.4 million subscribers to unlimited-type plans, bringing the total to 12.3 million.

A positive piece of consumer news outside of the US: AT&T will be rigging LTE and Wi-Fi service across all 195 stations of the Mexico City Metro, the fourth-largest subway system in the world.

The company will continue to invest in media and spectrum operations in the hopes of improving its curb appeal to customers.