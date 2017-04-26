Phones

Soak’s on, soak’s done, Android Nougat for Moto X Pure Edition is official

Those of you holding out on the last great Moto X are coming upon the two-year service barrier. It’s about time that you got what was coming to you.

Lenovo has announced that Motorola’s Moto X Pure Edition is receiving an over-the-air Android 7.0 Nougat update. The feature set, which began soak testing a couple of weeks ago, is pretty much plain vanilla Nougat, though by listing as many as possible out, Motorola does remind us that a lot goes into a point update than just a few features we use every day.

Since the phone didn’t get carrier coverage in the US, Motorola is able to distribute the same update at once to all users. Well, “at once,” being a relative term — you can wait for your update to come or manually pull it down.

