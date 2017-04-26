Analyst sees Lenovo folding ZUK brand, no ZUK Z3

Prominent Huaqiang Research analyst Pan Jiutang believes that while Lenovo has had great success with its acquisition of startup ZUK Mobile, there is a high likelihood that the sub-brand will shut down.

Pan wrote on Weibo that despite a healthy fanbase, market pressures continue to keep prices low for where ZUK seeks to operate. In the meantime, Lenovo continues to rebuild its overall mobile operations after admitting to bungling its integration with Motorola. Investors are seeking for performance at this point, not turnaround.

In 23 months of operations, ZUK has released five models. With the clamor for details on the ZUK Z3 going on, Pan echoed what a colleague posted earlier: the device will not be happening.

Neither Lenovo nor ZUK have made mentions of any such move.